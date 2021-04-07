Rockies Come Up Short Against the Diamondbacks

DENVER (AP) – Stephen Vogt homered and hit a go-ahead single in the 13th inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame Ryan McMahon’s three home runs, beating the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in a game delayed at the start by snow flurries. McMahon hit solo homers in his first three at-bats to become the 18th player in Rockies history with three long balls in one game. He added an RBI double in the 13th. Winning pitcher Matt Peacock had a big major league debut for the Diamondbacks, tossing three innings, getting his first hit and scoring in Arizona’s three-run 13th. Temperatures hovered in the high 30s and players’ breath was visible by the eighth inning while fans were bundled up around the stands. Game three of the series with the D-Backs pits Antonio Senzatela pitching for the Rockies against Madison Bumgardner for Arizona.

