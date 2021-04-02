Rockies Defeat World Series Champs on Opening Day

DENVER (AP) – On an afternoon Cody Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, the Colorado Rockies played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in their season opener. The Rockies scored runs courtesy of a squeeze play, two wild pitches, a groundout, an error and three RBI singles. Colorado started off on the right foot against Clayton Kershaw and the perennial NL West-champion Dodgers, who owned a 22-7 record over the Rockies the last two seasons.

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies brought back Jhoulys Chacín, agreeing to a one-year deal with the right-hander on the eve of opening day. He was added to the active roster before the opener against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Chacín spent the first six years of his major league career in Colorado after being signed by the Rockies on Sept. 27, 2004, as a nondrafted international free agent. He’s 10th in franchise history with 38 wins. The 33-year-old bounced around after his tenure with the Rockies, spending time with Atlanta, Milwaukee, Arizona, San Diego, Los Angeles Angels and Boston. The team also designated right-handed pitcher Jairo Diaz for assignment.

