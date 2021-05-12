Rockies Fall to the Short Handed Padres

DENVER (AP) – The San Diego Padres already were minus star Fernando Tatis Jr. and two backups before the first pitch at Colorado because of COVID-19 concerns. Then they needed to pull Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer in the middle of the game for virus-related reasons. The Padres wound up beating the Rockies 8-1, boosted by Manny Machado’s home run and five RBIs. But they suddenly found themselves in a precarious position with so many players out of action. Manager Jayce Tingler says he anticipates the shorthanded Padres being able to play Wednesday’s doubleheader at Coors Field as expected.

