Rockies Fall to the Short Handed Padres

DENVER (AP) – The San Diego Padres already were minus star Fernando Tatis Jr. and two backups before the first pitch at Colorado because of COVID-19 concerns. Then they needed to pull Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer in the middle of the game for virus-related reasons. The Padres wound up beating the Rockies 8-1, boosted by Manny Machado’s home run and five RBIs. But they suddenly found themselves in a precarious position with so many players out of action. Manager Jayce Tingler says he anticipates the shorthanded Padres being able to play Wednesday’s doubleheader at Coors Field as expected.



Like this: Like Loading...