Rockies Find No Luck On the Road

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 as David Price earned his first regular-season save. Muncy’s two-out drive in the seventh inning off reliever Yency Almonte gave the defending World Series champions a 6-5 lead on the way to their sixth straight victory. Price pitched out of trouble in the ninth, striking out two. Primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career, the left-hander has moved into a relief role this season because of the Dodgers’ stacked rotation. His only other save came as a rookie with Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2008 AL Championship Series against Boston. Colorado completed an 0-6 road trip.

Like this: Like Loading...