DENVER (AP) – Ryan McMahon homered twice and had five RBIs in his return to the lineup and Kyle Freeland pitched six scoreless innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 Thursday night. McMahon had the first multi-homer game of his career and helped the Rockies snap a five-game home losing streak. Colorado has won four in a row overall after dropping eight straight. J.T. Realmuto homered and Cesar Hernandez had three hits for Philadelphia.

Like this: Like Loading...