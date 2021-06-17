Rockies Rally To Beat Padres

DENVER (AP) – Ryan McMahon homered, tripled and drove in four runs as the Colorado Rockies rallied from an early deficit to beat the skidding San Diego Padres 8-4. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 20th home run of the season for San Diego, which has lost 11 of 15. McMahon went 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and Yonathan Daza had three hits. Raimel Tapia doubled twice and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh. The Padres gave starter Yu Darvish a 4-0 lead after two innings, but he couldn’t hold it. He allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings.

Like this: Like Loading...