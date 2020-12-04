Rockies Release Familiar Players

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies have decided not to offer a 2021 contract to outfielder David Dahl. The former first-round draft pick had an injury-riddled career in Colorado. Dahl, an All-Star in 2019, is recovering from right shoulder surgery after underdoing an operation in September. The Rockies also non-tendered catcher Tony Wolters and right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez, making them free agents.

Like this: Like Loading...