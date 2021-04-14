Rockies Still Struggling to Find the Success They had on Opening Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mookie Betts homered and Trevor Bauer pitched seven innings of one-hit ball in both veterans’ first home games in front of their new Dodgers fans. Together they propelled Los Angeles to a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Corey Seager and Chris Taylor hit back-to-back homers in the first, while Max Muncy homered and drove in two runs for the defending World Series champions. Bauer had nine strikeouts in his first start at Dodger Stadium since signing with his hometown team in February. Antonio Senzatela couldn’t get out of the third for the Rockies, who have lost four straight.

