Rockies Struggle to Find a Winning Formula

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Anthony DeSclafani pitched a three-hitter, Evan Longoria had a two-run double and an RBI single after sitting out three games with a sore left hamstring, and the San Francisco Giants routed the Colorado Rockies 12-0. Mauricio Dubon drove in four runs and Buster Posey hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave DeSclafani all the run support he needed and then some. The right-hander struck out nine and walked one as the Giants took over the major league lead in ERA at 2.81. San Francisco jumped to a quick 4-0 lead, getting an RBI double by Posey and run-scoring singles from Longoria and Darin Ruf.

