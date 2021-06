MIAMI (AP) – Starling Marte had four hits, including a homer and double, and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4. Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm also went deep for the Marlins, who had 16 hits. Trevor Rogers allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Miami’s rookie left-hander struck out eight, walked one and has yielded two runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 starts. The homers from Duvall, Chisholm and Marte off starter Chi Chi Gonz├ílez keyed a six-run second inning.

