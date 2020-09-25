Rockies Top Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to keep contending San Francisco from gaining ground in the NL wild-card race by beating the Giants 5-4. Jairo Díaz earned his fourth save by getting Austin Slater to ground into a game-ending double play. Several cheering Rockies jumped over the dugout rail celebrating. The Giants, winners of three of their last five, dropped behind idle Cincinnati for the first NL wild card at 28-28. The 29-28 Reds visit Minnesota over the final weekend as the playoff-bound Padres come to San Francisco.

