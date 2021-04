BOULDER (AP) – The University of Colorado and Colorado State University have jointly announced a six-game addition to the Rocky Mountain Showdown. All six games will be held on campus rather than in Denver, where 19 of the last 22 games between the rivals have been played. The series is on hiatus until 2023 and 2024. The new deal adds games in Boulder in 2030, 2033 and 2037 with games in Fort Collins in 2029, 2034 and 2038.

