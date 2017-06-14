BRONCOS SIGN A NEW PLAYER

ENGLEWOOD (AP) – The Denver Broncos have signed six-year veteran cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris and waived cornerbackTaurean Nixon 24 hours after his pick-6 of Paxton Lynch at the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lewis-Harris spent four full seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before splitting last season between the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph was Lewis-Harris’ position coach in Cincinnati.

CYCLING RACE ANNOUNCES ROUTE

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Classic has announced the route for its 2017 cycling race. The route was announced Wednesday and is heavy on the loops. A common spectator complaint in prior races was that the action in front of them didn’t last very long. But this year, the race will have more laps and sprints in downtown streets for spectators to get their cycling fix. The race will run through Colorado Springs, Breckenridge and Denver, covering 313 miles (503 kilometers) and including more than 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) of climbing. It is from Aug. 10-13. The race will be televised on NBCSN and live streamed on NBC Sports Gold.

ROCKIES DROP ANOTHER TO THE BUCS

PITTSBURGH (AP) – John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado’s Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night. Jaso sent the second pitch he saw from Ottavino (0-1) just over the fence in center field for his second pinch-hit homer of the season and fifth of his career. Gerrit Cole (4-6) broke out of a funk to allow just one run in seven strong innings. The Pirates have won a season-high four straight following a four-game losing streak that dropped them to last in the NL Central. Tony Wolters had two hits and an RBI for Colorado. Trevor Story drove in a run and scored for the Rockies. The NL West-leading Rockies have dropped three consecutive games for the first time this season.

