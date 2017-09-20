HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCORES

Volleyball

Glenwood Springs—3 (10-0/4-0 WS) Battle Mountain—1

Moffat County—3 Roaring Fork—0

Soccer

Glenwood Springs—9 Rifle—–4

Roaring Fork—4 CRMS—0

Coal Ridge—5 GJ Central—-0

MLB/ROCKIES

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Charlie Blackmon had a two-run double in the second inning for his first career 200-hit season, but the contending Colorado Rockies couldn’t hold the early lead and lost 4-3 to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The Rockies’ lead over the Brewers for the second NL wild card dropped to a half-game after Milwaukee won at Pittsburgh. Hunter Pence hit a game-ending sacrifice fly with Colorado playing a five-man infield, with Carlos Gonzalez making an incredible diving catch. Pence followed up his two-run homer in the fifth as San Francisco grabbed the opener of a short two-game series between the NL West opponents.

Elsewhere in sports…

TORONTO (AP) – Pitcher Marco Estrada has signed a one-year, $13 million contract to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. Estrada is 9-8 with a 4.84 ERA in 31 starts this season, his third with Toronto. Estrada is one of five current starters now under contract for next year. After reaching the ALCS in each of Estrada’s first two seasons, the Blue Jays have slumped to last in the AL East this season.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford says his left knee is feeling better, raising the possibility he’ll return from injury after only a one-game absence. Bradford was ruled out Sunday after going through pregame warmups at Pittsburgh. Case Keenum took over at quarterback for the Vikings, who lost 26-9 to the Steelers. Bradford says he hurt the knee in the season opener against New Orleans.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have placed linebacker Aaron Wallace on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Zach Pascal off the practice squad. Wallace had been dealing with a back issue since the preseason. The 6-foot-2 Pascal was an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion who was cut by Washington in the Redskins’ final cuts. The Titans also signed offensive lineman Brad Seaton and outside linebacker Tony Washington Jr. to the practice squad.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) – A 19-year-old Midwestern State football player has died after suffering a neck injury while making a tackle during a home game last weekend. School President Suzanne Shipley says cornerback Robert Grays died yesterday in his hometown of Houston, three days after he was critically injured during a game in Wichita Falls.

MIAMI (AP) – The former boxer whose life was depicted in the film “Raging Bull” has died. Jake LaMotta was 95. The Bronx Bull, as he was known in his fighting days, compiled an 83-19-4 record with 30 knockouts. LaMotta fought Sugar Ray Robinson six times, handing Robinson his first defeat. LaMotta died at a Miami-area hospital from complications of pneumonia, according to his fiancée, Denise Baker.

Like this: Like Loading...