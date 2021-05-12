Statement Regarding KMTS Coverage of the 2021 High School Football Championship Game

May 11, 2021

To our faithful listeners and advertisers:

As you know, KMTS will be broadcasting our sixth high school football championship game this Saturday. As many of you know, we had hoped to also provide a free video stream of that game. Unfortunately, we were advised by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) this morning that they have given the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) exclusive rights to all championship games.

Anyone wishing to watch Saturday’s championship game can do so by creating an account at www.nfhsnetwork.org, and paying for a membership.

While we are disappointed that we can’t provide the community with a quality video stream to match our audio broadcast, we are still looking forward to another exciting state championship game.

Anyone wishing to listen to Saturday’s game for free may do so by simply listening on the air, by clicking or tapping “listen” at www.kmts.com, or by downloading the KMTS App from the Android or Apple Store. Ron and Keith will go on the air with what I’m certain will be another award-winning broadcast at 1:30 PM. A list of over-the-air channels is also available on our website.

Finally, please allow me to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the advertisers who have supported our local sports broadcasts through the years and those that have joined us for numerous playoff and championship games. Of course, all of this would be meaningless if it weren’t for family members around the globe tuning in to hear their loved ones compete, and all the student athletes, whose hard work and determination should be a lesson to us all.

Sincerely,

Gabe Chenoweth

General Manager

