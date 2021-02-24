Story Becomes the New Face for the Rockies, but for how Long?

DENVER (AP) – Trevor Story has been promoted to the face of the Colorado Rockies now that Nolan Arenado is gone. But it remains to be seen how long that will last. The hard-hitting shortstop is a free agent at the end of the season. Story is definitely in line for a big payday after San Diego and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. recently finalized a $340 million, 14-year contract. Story says he hasn’t engaged in talks with the Rockies. He says he’s focusing on spring training in Arizona and looking forward to the regular season.

