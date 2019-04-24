The Avalanche will face The Sharks after a crazy Game 7 for San Jose

AP – Barclay Goodrow scored 18:19 into overtime to send San Jose into the second round of the playoffs with a 5-4 win Tuesday night, capping a wild Game 7 that featured the Sharks erasing a three-goal deficit by scoring four times on a disputed major penalty in the third period and Vegas tying the game in the final minute of regulation.

What looked like was going to be a relatively easy Vegas win turned crazy with 10:47 to play in regulation after a bloody scene on the ice led to a major penalty on Cody Eakin and sent San Jose captain Joe Pavelski to the locker room dazed.

The Sharks then rallied behind their captain thanks to two goals from Logan Couture, one from Tomas Hertl and then the tiebreaker from Kevin Labanc, who assisted on the first three goals. That scoring spree in 4:01 against Marc-Andre Fleury sent the fans at the Shark Tank so used to playoff disappointment into delirium. It marked just the second time a team had scored four goals on one major power play in a playoff game.

San Jose will face Colorado in the Western Conference semifinals.

This season the Avalanche were win-less against the Sharks this season, but all of those games were very close and came down to last period goals to win the games for San Jose.

Game 1 will be on Friday (4/26)

