The Broncos Welcome George Paton to the General Manager Position

ENGLEWOOD (AP) – The new general manager of the Denver Broncos is 14-year Minnesota Vikings executive George Paton. He will report to John Elway who is keeping his title as president of football operations as he transitions out of the GM role he’s had for the last decade. Paton was among five candidates who interviewed for the job after Elway announced he was taking on more of an overseer’s role at age 60. Paton will be in charge of the draft, free agency and the roster for the Broncos but bigger decisions facing the franchise will still be run past Elway.

