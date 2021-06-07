The Golden Knights Tie Series with the Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche to tie their second-round series at two games apiece. Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory and is one shy of tying Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time list. The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081, the largest to attend an NHL game this season. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado. Brandon Saad had the only goal for the Avalanche.

