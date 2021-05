CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets 117-112 to snap a two-game slide. Jokic had 11 rebounds and six assists and Porter knocked down six 3-pointers as the Nuggets held off a furious late rally by the Hornets led by Devonte Graham, who scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including five 3-pointers. Jokic did most of his damage at the foul line, where he made 16 of 17 shots.

Like this: Like Loading...