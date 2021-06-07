The Nuggets Start Playoff Series with The Suns Tonight

PHOENIX (AP) – The NBA playoffs are just a few weeks old but excuse the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets for feeling like several months have passed in terms of drama. If the regular-season series between these two teams is indication, there’s more of it on the horizon. The No. 2 seed Suns and No. 3 seed Nuggets meet for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday in Phoenix. The Nuggets won the regular-season series, 2 games to 1. One was decided by three points in regulation, one went to overtime and the remaining one went to double overtime.

