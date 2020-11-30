The “Quarterback-less” Broncos Fall to the Saints

DENVER (AP) – The Broncos promoted a rookie practice squad receiver to play quarterback Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kendall Hinton completed just one of nine passes in the Broncos’ 31-3 loss. Hinton played quarterback for three years at Wake Forest before moving to wide receiver for his redshirt senior season last year. The Broncos turned to Hinton when they found themselves in a quarterback quandary when the NFL deemed Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles as high-risk close contacts after QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Coach Vic Fangio says Hinton “did everything he could.”

