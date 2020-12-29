The University of Colorado & The University of Texas at The Alamo Bowl

(AP) – Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the last of the Longhorns’ 2020 season captains still standing. The others have either opted out of playing the Alamo Bowl against Colorado or will miss the game for an injury. Ehlinger has yet to decide if he will return for 2021. Ehlinger already ranks among the school’s career passing leader and the Alamo Bowl is a chance for him to earn a rare fourth straight bowl victory. First-year Colorado coach Karl Dorrell has the Buffaloes in a bowl for the first time since 2016. Colorado tailback Jarek Broussard is among the nation’s rushing leader. Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on KMTS. The countdown to kick off is set for 5 pm.

