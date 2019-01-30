The Week Before the Super Bowl brings Possible Rule Changes and Lawsuit Rulings for the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Key rulings are expected soon in a lawsuit against the NFL filed by two New Orleans Saints season ticket holders upset with the outcome of the NFC championship game. The suit calls for the NFL to invoke a rule that could result in a do-over of the game, which ended with the Los Angeles Rams beating the Saints and advancing to Sunday’s Super Bowl. At issue is officials’ failure to call interference or roughness penalties against a Rams player at a key point in the final minutes of regulation play.

ATLANTA (AP) – Saints coach Sean Payton says he’s glad he’s part of the committee that discusses proposed NFL rule changes. He says coming up with the topics for the committee will be easy, but finding solutions will be hard. Payton says nothing done in the future can change officiating mistakes that may have cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams cornerback involved in the infamous hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis says Saints fans have launched a vendetta against him. Nickell Robey-Coleman says he’s received “one or two” death threats on social media.

