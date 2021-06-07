USA Overcomes an Early Mistake to Beat Mexico In Last Night’s CONCACAF Game

DENVER (AP) – Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the 114th minute, backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath stopped Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute and the United States overcame an early defensive blunder to beat Mexico 3-2 in a final of the first CONCACAF Nations League that turned on three video reviews. Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie scored as the U.S. twice overcame deficits. Pulisic, fresh off of winning the Champions League with Chelsea on May 29, cut inside the penalty area and was pulled down by Carlos Salcedo in the 108th minute.

