Von Miller Undergoes Surgery, & The Broncos Take on the Titans

ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has undergone surgery to repair a dislodged ankle tendon. The Broncos are hopeful Miller could be back in three months but there’s also a possibility Miller’s season is over before it began. The Broncos dodged a second serious injury with word that wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a sprained A.C. joint in his right shoulder and could return to practice as soon as Saturday. The Broncos kick off the season Monday night in front of an empty stadium against the Tennessee Titans. The game will be broadcast live on KMTS with kick off set for 8:20 and pregame coverage beginning at 6.

