(AP) – Lindsey Vonn has been named to the U.S. ski team roster for the world championships, paving the way for a possible return to the starting gate despite her aching knees. Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin highlight the 13-athlete American squad for the event that begins next week in Sweden. Vonn skipped the World Cup races in Germany over the weekend to help heal. The 34-year-old is planning to retire in December, unless pain forces her to step away sooner.

