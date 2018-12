BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) – Stefan Luitz of Germany used a powerful finish to capture a World Cup giant slalom at Beaver Creek, Colorado, to end Austrian standout Marcel Hirscher’s five-race winning streak in the discipline. Luitz finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 36.38 seconds as he edged Hirscher by 0.14 seconds to break Hirscher’s streak dating to last season.

